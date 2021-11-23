Falcoholic Podcast: Previews and predictions for the final 7 games

We’re in the back half of the Falcons first season under new head coach Arthur Smith. At 4-6, they are still technically in the playoff race but the last two games makes this look like a pipedream more than a potential reality. Yet, the remaining slate of games does have some potential opportunities, and all it takes is for a team to get hot at the right time.
We break down those final 7 games, including the potential upsets on the latest podcast. Topics include:
- The most obvious wins being the Jags and Lions and why they may still be closer than we’d like
- The looming matchups against the Buccaneers and Bills
- The potential to “steal” a win against teams like the 49ers, Saints and Panthers
- The importance of the type of defense the Falcons would face and how each of these teams ranks currently
- Predictions for how the season may finish
- Why beating the Saints twice would be a great way to finish Arthur Smith’s first regular season with the Falcons
