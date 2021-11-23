 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Falcoholic Podcast: Previews and predictions for the final 7 games

Can Arthur Smith get this team to 7 or more wins to finish the year?

By David J Walker
NFL: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We’re in the back half of the Falcons first season under new head coach Arthur Smith. At 4-6, they are still technically in the playoff race but the last two games makes this look like a pipedream more than a potential reality. Yet, the remaining slate of games does have some potential opportunities, and all it takes is for a team to get hot at the right time.

We break down those final 7 games, including the potential upsets on the latest podcast. Topics include:

  • The most obvious wins being the Jags and Lions and why they may still be closer than we’d like
  • The looming matchups against the Buccaneers and Bills
  • The potential to “steal” a win against teams like the 49ers, Saints and Panthers
  • The importance of the type of defense the Falcons would face and how each of these teams ranks currently
  • Predictions for how the season may finish
  • Why beating the Saints twice would be a great way to finish Arthur Smith’s first regular season with the Falcons

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

What will the Falcons final record be?

Vote in our poll:

Poll

Falcons final record

view results
  • 15%
    4 or 5 wins
    (11 votes)
  • 42%
    6-11
    (29 votes)
  • 24%
    7-10
    (17 votes)
  • 13%
    8-9
    (9 votes)
  • 4%
    9 or more wins
    (3 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

