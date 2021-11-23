Falcoholic Podcast: Previews and predictions for the final 7 games

We’re in the back half of the Falcons first season under new head coach Arthur Smith. At 4-6, they are still technically in the playoff race but the last two games makes this look like a pipedream more than a potential reality. Yet, the remaining slate of games does have some potential opportunities, and all it takes is for a team to get hot at the right time.

We break down those final 7 games, including the potential upsets on the latest podcast. Topics include:

The most obvious wins being the Jags and Lions and why they may still be closer than we’d like

The looming matchups against the Buccaneers and Bills

The potential to “steal” a win against teams like the 49ers, Saints and Panthers

The importance of the type of defense the Falcons would face and how each of these teams ranks currently

Predictions for how the season may finish

Why beating the Saints twice would be a great way to finish Arthur Smith’s first regular season with the Falcons

What will the Falcons final record be?

Vote in our poll: