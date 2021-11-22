Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Nov. 22

Let’s give thanks that there wasn’t a Falcons game to ruin our Sunday. Here’s links from what you may have missed over the Falcon-free weekend.

So who’s under contract?

Which current Falcons are under contract for the 2022 season? We’ve got lists and notes for the offense, as well as the defensive side of the ball.

Youth movement

The Falcons are still technically in the playoff picture, but anyone who has watched this team recently realizes they are not built for the playoffs. With that reality, there are six young Falcons that we’d like to see receive increased snaps in Atlanta’s final seven games.

(Vague) injury updates

Running back/wide receiver/kick returner/volunteer autoclave operator at the county coroner’s office Cordarrelle Patterson missed Thursday’s game with an ankle injury, and quarterback Matt Ryan picked up a knock to the toe against the Patriots.

Head coach Arthur Smith was not clear on either’s status heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, so it’s not a given that either suits up in Jacksonville.

Breaking down the breakdown

So ... the play where wide receivers Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe ran parallel crossing routes and ended up hitting one another? Well, ridiculous as it was, if executed properly that play should have worked — and may have resulted in a touchdown.

Our David Walker broke down one of the (many) lowlights from Thursday’s loss against New England.

Lost cause?

Atlanta entered this season with pronounced lofty goals — even with a brand new regime in place and changes on each side of the football. It’s apparent now that they did not have the personnel in place to actually compete, and their current situation could be described as a ‘soft-rebuild.’

Nevertheless, Arthur Smith continued to tout this team’s ability to right the ship, even though from any have watched the games that this ship is far beyong plugging a few leaks. It’s rapidly taking on water.

While this regime may want to put forward a positive mindset publically, it may just be vowing to fix something that they can’t actually fix this season.

The Falcoholic Live & The Falcoholic Podcast

Given the late hour and the abject sadness after Thursday’s loss to the Patriots, the gang from The Falcoholic Live took an evening to decompress and gather their thoughts prior to their postgame show from Week 11. If you missed it Friday, you can view it in its entirety right here.

Our David Walker and Evan Birchfield stayed up far past their respective bedtimes to record the latest episode of The Falcoholic Podcast after the dismantling on Thursday Night Football. You can catch that episode right here, or on any of your requisite podcast platforms.