Sunday Falcons-free schedule and open thread for Week 11

The Falcons losing in primetime to the Patriots was humiliating, lopsided and tough to endure. The only benefit was that now we can have a rare fall Sunday without them stressing us out.

Today’s slate features a handful of legitimately good games, with the Packers and Vikings tilt, Colts and Bills showdown, Cowboys against Chiefs matchup and Cardinals and Seahawks game looming as the best of them. There’s also two NFC South contests to keep your eyes on, with the Panthers facing the Washington Football Team and the Saints traveling to face the Eagles. May both teams lose, he wrote spitefully.

You’ll find today’s full schedule below and can use this as your open thread for the day once things kick off. Enjoy a stress-free afternoon and evening, everyone!

1:00 p.m. EST

Ravens @ Bears

Packers @ Vikings

Colts @ Bills

Lions @ Browns

Washington Football Team @ Panthers

Texans @ Titans

49ers @ Jaguars

Dolphins @ Jets

Saints @ Eagles

4:05 p.m. EST

Bengals @ Raiders

4:25 p.m. EST

Cowboys @ Chiefs

Cardinals @ Seahawks

8:20 p.m. EST

Steelers @ Chargers