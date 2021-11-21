Sunday Falcons-free schedule and open thread for Week 11

The Falcons losing in primetime to the Patriots was humiliating, lopsided and tough to endure. The only benefit was that now we can have a rare fall Sunday without them stressing us out.
Today’s slate features a handful of legitimately good games, with the Packers and Vikings tilt, Colts and Bills showdown, Cowboys against Chiefs matchup and Cardinals and Seahawks game looming as the best of them. There’s also two NFC South contests to keep your eyes on, with the Panthers facing the Washington Football Team and the Saints traveling to face the Eagles. May both teams lose, he wrote spitefully.
You’ll find today’s full schedule below and can use this as your open thread for the day once things kick off. Enjoy a stress-free afternoon and evening, everyone!
1:00 p.m. EST
Ravens @ Bears
Packers @ Vikings
Colts @ Bills
Lions @ Browns
Washington Football Team @ Panthers
Texans @ Titans
49ers @ Jaguars
Dolphins @ Jets
Saints @ Eagles
4:05 p.m. EST
Bengals @ Raiders
4:25 p.m. EST
Cowboys @ Chiefs
Cardinals @ Seahawks
8:20 p.m. EST
Steelers @ Chargers
