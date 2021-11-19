Falcoholic Podcast: The offense was offensive against the Patriots

For the second time in less than a week, the Atlanta Falcons lost a game by double-digits. This time, in advance of a lunar eclipse that would last at least 3 hours and 28 minutes, they did it against a New England Patriots team that now looks like the teams of the past under Bill Belichick.

Despite all of this, Evan Birchfield and I stayed up late to deliver this postgame podcast with out immediate thoughts coming out of this ugly, ugly game. Here’s a little of what we discussed:

The terrible performance of the offensive line

The incredible fact that Qadree Ollison carried the ball 9 times while Mike Davis carried it just 3

The absolute dysfunction of an offense missing numerous playmakers like Cordarrelle Patterson and Calvin Ridley

The endless arguments about Matt Ryan and why it’s a waste of time

The surprising performance of the defense in limiting the Patriots to just 19 points

A.J. Terrell and his first interception of the year and his spot as one of the few bright spots on the defense

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | iHeart