Falcoholic Podcast: The offense was offensive against the Patriots

For the second time in less than a week, the Atlanta Falcons lost a game by double-digits. This time, in advance of a lunar eclipse that would last at least 3 hours and 28 minutes, they did it against a New England Patriots team that now looks like the teams of the past under Bill Belichick.
Despite all of this, Evan Birchfield and I stayed up late to deliver this postgame podcast with out immediate thoughts coming out of this ugly, ugly game. Here’s a little of what we discussed:
- The terrible performance of the offensive line
- The incredible fact that Qadree Ollison carried the ball 9 times while Mike Davis carried it just 3
- The absolute dysfunction of an offense missing numerous playmakers like Cordarrelle Patterson and Calvin Ridley
- The endless arguments about Matt Ryan and why it’s a waste of time
- The surprising performance of the defense in limiting the Patriots to just 19 points
- A.J. Terrell and his first interception of the year and his spot as one of the few bright spots on the defense
- So much more
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
