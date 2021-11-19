Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Nov. 19

So that happened. The Falcons are confirmed bad, and they made sure everybody knew it by turning in a disastrous performance on Thursday Night Football.

At least it’s Friday.

Falcons - Patriots recap

Matt Ryan has not beaten the New England Patriots in his entire career. That trend continued on Thursday, with the Falcons getting annihilated at home against the Patriots. Their offense managed exactly zero points, and Atlanta made some history along the way by becoming the first team since 2009 to have three quarterbacks throw interceptions in the same game.

Very Falcony.

Injuries

The Falcons were already really banged up entering this one, and they didn’t leave it injury-free. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard left the game with a knee injury.

We’ll monitor his status as the week progresses.

Hayden Hurst placed on IR

Tight end Hayden Hurst has been a virtual non-factor in-game this season, and any effort he was going to put in to change that was stymied when he was placed on injured reserve prior to last night’s contest.

Other moves were also made, including an IR stint for special teamer Daren Bates, the elevations of practice squad tight end Parker Hesse, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbe, wide receiver Marvin Hall, and safety Shawn Williams.

The Falcons also signed OL Joe Sculthorpe to the practice squad and elevated running back Qadree Ollison to the 53-man roster.

Michael Vick & Matt Ryan

So what does former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Mike Vick think about Matt Ryan’s future as an NFL quarterback? Well, he thinks that he can play another three to four seasons.

Study & accountability

For the Falcons to move forward this season and beyond, the only answer is to burn the tape and take accountability for their performance, says the Falcoholic’s Allen Strk.

The Falcoholic Live Episode 166

The crew from The Falcoholic Live reviewed the season thus far and previewed the game against the Patriots prior to last night’s kickoff. If you missed the live show, the full episode is available right here for your viewing pleasure.