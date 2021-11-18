 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Falcons’ Jonathan Bullard questionable to return with knee injury

With a few minutes remaining, he’s likely done for the day.

By Evan Birchfield
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The game is essentially over, as the Atlanta Falcons are about to fall at home to the New England Patriots. This will put the Falcons at 4-6 this season, which is not ideal.

Up to this point, the team has avoided injuries but that changed with a few minutes remaining as defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard left the game due to a knee injury.

As mentioned, the game is nearly over, so Bullard’s day is likely done. Bullard will finish with three tackles on the day against the Patriots. We’ll be sure to monitor Bullard’s status over the next week as the Falcons get a mini-Bye week coming off a prime time loss where they scored 0 points.

