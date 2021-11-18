How to watch Falcons - Patriots on Thursday Night Football

It’s gameday. You might be dreading this one a bit after Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and it would be difficult to blame you for that. The Patriots look really good and the Falcons just looked very bad, but as they often say, any given Thursday.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch this game, but don’t forget to treat yourself to a coffee or libation to help you stay up for this one if you are indeed going to do so. Go Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots, Week 11

When: Thursday, November 18, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Key Questions: Will Cordarrelle Patterson suit up? Can the Falcons cobble together a passing attack with the Patriots sure to focus in on Kyle Pitts? How many beers is too many beers for a Thursday night?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (4-5)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

