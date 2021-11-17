Falcons sign OL Rick Leonard to practice squad, Elliott Fry continues his odyessy

The Falcons inevitably announced that they’ve cut Elliott Fry from the practice squad, though by now you know that this isn’t the last time you’ll see him in Atlanta. Their replacement for him is a versatile offensive lineman hoping to find a home with the Falcons.

Per his agent, Brett Tessler, 2018 Saints fourth round pick Rick Leonard is being signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Atlanta Falcons just signed my client Rick Leonard (OT/G, FSU) to their practice squad. Former 4th round pick of the New Orleans Saints was with the Washington Football Team last year and this preseason before getting injured. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) November 17, 2021

Leonard, who will turn 25 years old next week, has bounced around since entering the league in 2018. The Saints cut him in his rookie season and he’s spent time with the Rams, Cardinals, Texans and Washington Football Team over the past few seasons. Washington placed him on injured reserve after he was hurt in training camp and eventually released him with an injury settlement, but he’s presumably healthy now.

It’s possible Leonard could be flexed to the active roster tomorrow with Josh Andrews likely to miss the game due to his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but more likely the Falcons are just taking a look at a player Terry Fontenot would be familiar with from his time in New Orleans to see if he might be a long-term fit as a reserve in Atlanta. The team now is carrying three offensive linemen on their practice squad, with emergency swing tackle Willie Beavers and intriguing 2021 undrafted free agent guard Ryan Neuzil being the other two.

Welcome Leonard to Atlanta, and we’ll see Fry again in a little bit.