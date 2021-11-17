Falcons injury report: Hayden Hurst, two others ruled out vs. Patriots

Wednesday is here as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their matchup on Thursday Night Football versus the New England Patriots. With the shortened week, we’ve been monitoring the practice reports of both teams since Monday, and today’s injury report includes details such as game statuses. The Falcons did not practice on Wednesday, so their injury report is estimated by the team.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for when the Falcons play on Thursday night.

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Lee Smith (back)

DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) OUT

LB Daren Bates (groin) OUT

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Jake Bailey (knee) QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

RB Brandon Bolden (hip) QUESTIONABLE

OT Trent Brown (calf) QUESTIONABLE

S Kyle Dugger (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk (knee) QUESTIONABLE

WR N’Keal Harry (knee) QUESTIONABLE

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

G Shaq Mason (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE

CB Jalen Mills (forearm) QUESTIONABLE

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) QUESTIONABLE

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

The Falcons will be without Hayden Hurst, Darren Bates and Kendall Sheffield on Thursday evening, as all three have been officially ruled out. There’s some uncertainty however around Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins, who are both listed as questionable for the contest. Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury which caused him to be limited this week. If he can not go, expect to see more Wayne Gallman, who had 15 carries in Week 10. Hawkins was active against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, but did not play due to his injury. Both players would help a lot tomorrow night, so we’ll hope they can play.

Sheffield and Bates primarily played special teams and will be missed there, but Hurst obviously plays a significant role on offense. Expect larger roles for Lee Smith and Parker Hesse.

Looking at the Patriots, they have a lot of players listed as questionable versus the Falcons. The most notable change is that their starting running back Damien Harris, who missed their Week 10 game due to a concussion, has been removed from their injury report. Harris, who has rushed for 547 yards this season is good to go against on Thursday.