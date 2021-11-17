Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will be gametime decision against Patriots

The sledding against the Patriots was always going to be tough, but it will be a hell of a lot tougher without Cordarrelle Patterson. The dynamic running back/receiver has accounted for about 21% of the team’s receiving yards and and 41% of their rushing yards, as well as 37% of their touchdowns, and has been the most reliable weapon Matt Ryan has had this year. The reports that he might miss Thursday Night Football were awfully discouraging ones.

He still might miss the game, but Arthur Smith declared Patterson a gametime decision today. That means we’re not likely to know whether he’ll suit up until close to kickoff.

Arthur Smith said Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision tomorrow. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 17, 2021

Patterson, who is one of the best stories in football this year, has been solid as a runner for a shaky ground game and truly excellent as a receiver for long stretches this season, and when offenses take away Kyle Pitts he’s been the only player who has consistently delivered. The Patriots boast one of the toughest offenses in football and Atlanta really could use Patterson if he’s healthy, but obviously they also don’t want to risk exacerbating his injury and going without him through an increasingly tough-looking final seven game stretch, either.

Fingers crossed he he’s healthy enough to suit up Thursday night, because this offense is going to have to do a lot of things well that it hasn’t done well all year without him.