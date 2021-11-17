Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Nov. 17

Links! For a Wednesday!

Offensive lineman Josh Andrews lands on COVID list

The hits keep coming for the Atlanta Falcons. Left guard Josh Andrews recently returned from a broken hand, and he’s now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As every member of the Falcons was reported as vaccinated prior to the start of the season, Andrews has an outside shot of returning to the active roster prior to Thursday — but it’s likely a longshot.

Injury report

No real change on Atlanta’s injury front. WR/RB/KR/Wedding Singer Cordarrelle Patterson was limited in yesterday’s practice due to the ankle knock he picked up against Dallas. If he can’t go, that’s clearly a huge blow to the Falcons’ offense.

Atlanta’s offense vs. New England’s defense

Matt Ryan has never beaten the Patriots. Could tomorrow night be the time he finally does? Considering Atlanta’s putrid performance against Dallas and the Patriots’ active four-game winning streak, the Falcons do not have the advantage in this one on paper.

Hat tips & head-scratchers

There was nearly nothing to like in the Falcons’ road loss against the Cowboys. There was a lot to hate, however. Catch our hat tips & head-scratchers from an awful afternoon in Dallas.

Week 11: Previews and predictions

The Patriots seem to have found their stride behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones and are riding a four-game winning streak heading into Atlanta. The Falcons ... well. They’re the Falcons.

How do you think tomorrow’s game ends up?

Snap counts & notes from Sunday’s loss

Running back Wayne Gallman made the most of his garbage time touches in a garbage game against the Cowboys, but what else can we glean from the snap counts from Sunday?

2022 NFL Pro Bowl voting underway

While the Falcons continue to hover around the .500 mark and are searching for their first winning record at any point since 2017, there are a few Birds who deserve some Pro Bowl consideration.