Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson remains limited on Tuesday

Tuesday is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Both teams released estimated injury reports on Monday, as neither held an actual practice session. Tuesday marked the first in-person practice of the week for both teams, and we have an update on where they both stand health-wise.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for when the Falcons play on Thursday night.

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Lee Smith (back)

DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

LB Daren Bates (groin)

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Jake Bailey (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

RB Brandon Bolden (hip)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

CB Jalen Mills (forearm)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

LB Josh Uche (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness)

For the Falcons, there were a few updates on Tuesday. Lee Smith, who has been dealing with a back injury is back to participating fully, which is a great sign for his game status.

Cordarrelle Patterson was limited on Tuesday, and although it was reported on Monday that he could be out a few weeks, his status for Thursday night is still unknown. We’ll get a better idea on Wednesday, which will be the final practice before the prime time matchup.

Additionally, guard Josh Andrews has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. To suit up for Thursday night, Andrews would need two negative tests separated by 24 hours, so it’s a long shot but technically possible.

Not a lot of changes on the Patriots side of things. They have a lot of players limited, but did have some notables such as Damien Harris and Josh Uche updated from non-participants to limited. We’ll get a much better idea following Wednesday’s practices.