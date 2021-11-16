Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl now underway

Although the Atlanta Falcons are 4-5 and coming off a 43-3 loss which left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths, there have been a few bright spots this year. On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced that voting had begun for the 2022 Pro Bowl, which is meant to showcase and honor the best players in the league for a single season.

That means you can vote for your favorite Falcons, of course.

The game itself is largely a joke as top players usually don’t partake, and the voting process is nothing more than a popularity contest, but it seems Pro Football Hall of Fame voters take it into account later on when an NFL career is over. It’s a accolade nonetheless, and without your votes, Falcons players who deserve to be selected often get left out.

By clicking here, you have the opportunity to vote for players around the league that you feel are worthy of the annual recognition. Below is a few Falcons’ players deserving of your vote this year.

CB A.J. Terrell

With a defense lacking in talent, corner A.J. Terrell has really shined in his second NFL season. Game after game, Terrell has locked down opposing receivers and has finally started to receive some national recognition for his efforts. Through Week 10, Terrell has allowed a league low 6.2 yards per reception which is incredible. For comparison, Marshon Lattimore, who will no doubt be voted in purely on popularity, has allowed 20.1 yards per reception, the highest in the entire league. You don’t have to like the Pro Bowl, but Terrell deserves your vote.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

A bright spot on offense has been fan-favorite Cordarrelle Patterson who has quickly become the Falcons best running back. Patterson is Pro Football Focus’ top running back through Week 10, of those with 10+ carries. He’s been a welcomed-sight to an offense that is flat at times, and he’s showcased that age is just a number. Patterson has made the Pro Bowl four times, with each being due to his special teams efforts.

TE Kyle Pitts

Although his season statistically has been up and down, Kyle Pitts remains a front runner for a Pro Bowl selection. Pitts is second among NFC tight ends for receptions with 40, and has the most receiving yards by all tight ends with 606. He’s been called a unicorn, a generational talent, let’s add Pro Bowler to his list of names.

Honorable mentions: QB Matt Ryan, DT Grady Jarrett, K Younghoe Koo, RG Chris Lindstrom

We know that those listed above deserve to be recognized, but again, without your vote they won’t be. Falcons’ players are often overlooked because of the popularity aspect of this process. Again, if you have a few minutes to cast a vote, you can do so by clicking here.