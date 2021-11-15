Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson unlikely to play on Thursday

Monday is here, as the Atlanta Falcons look to move on from a Week 10 blowout and bounce back in Week 11 against the New England Patriots. This week’s matchup will take place on Thursday Night Football, which is why the practice week is kicking off earlier than usual. The Falcons’ released a estimated practice, since there was no formal practice on Monday, but it gives us an idea of where the team’s health currently is.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for when the Falcons play on Thursday night.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

TE Lee Smith (back)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

LB Daren Bates (groin)

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Jake Bailey (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

RB Brandon Bolden (hip)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

CB Jalen Mills (forearm)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

LB Josh Ucje (ankle)

As mentioned above, the Falcons did not hold an actual practice on Monday, but did release an estimation of the injury report. The most notable name on the list is offensive weapon Cordarrelle Pattersonm who only played 15 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys due to what’s being reported as an ankle sprain. The team has Patterson listed as limited, but his status for Thursday’s game is in doubt according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who reports that Patterson is still having his ankle evaluated and he could be out multiple weeks. We’ll get a better idea when the Falcons hold an actual practice on Tuesday, but it does not sound good for Patterson’s availability for Thursday.

The Patriots also released a projected injury report on Monday, which includes a plethora of names. Running back Damien Harris missed the team’s Week 10 game due to a concussion, and on a short week it’ll be worth monitoring his availability over the next few days.

We’ll get a better idea on the health of both teams following Tuesday’s in-person practices.