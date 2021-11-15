Falcons depth chart: Week 11

There’s not much to say about Week 10, so we’re on to Week 11 as the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. This is the Falcons only scheduled prime time game for the 2021 regular season, and they will be wearing their throwback uniforms this week.

With some recent changes to the team’s depth chart, we now have an updated look for Week 11.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Dustin Colquitt

LS: Josh Harris

H: Dustin Colquitt

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

As you can see above, there were minimal changes made to the Falcons’ depth chart this week. There were no changes on offense and the only change on defense was the removal of linebacker Steven Means and addition of Dante Fowler. Means was placed on injured reserve last week, and in a corresponding move, the Falcons activated Fowler from injured reserve.

Look for some more changes ahead of Thursday’s game though, as the Falcons will likely be without Cordarrelle Patterson for a few weeks due to a high ankle sprain. With Patterson out, expect to see more of Wayne Gallman and a likely promotion of a running back from the practice squad.