Falcons depth chart: Week 11

There’s not much to say about Week 10, so we’re on to Week 11 as the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. This is the Falcons only scheduled prime time game for the 2021 regular season, and they will be wearing their throwback uniforms this week.
With some recent changes to the team’s depth chart, we now have an updated look for Week 11.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Dustin Colquitt
LS: Josh Harris
H: Dustin Colquitt
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson
As you can see above, there were minimal changes made to the Falcons’ depth chart this week. There were no changes on offense and the only change on defense was the removal of linebacker Steven Means and addition of Dante Fowler. Means was placed on injured reserve last week, and in a corresponding move, the Falcons activated Fowler from injured reserve.
Look for some more changes ahead of Thursday’s game though, as the Falcons will likely be without Cordarrelle Patterson for a few weeks due to a high ankle sprain. With Patterson out, expect to see more of Wayne Gallman and a likely promotion of a running back from the practice squad.
Loading comments...