Falcoholic Podcast: The Cowboys beatdown reminds us Atlanta needs to rebuild the roster

Right now, the NFC is a mix of incredibly talented teams and a lot of teams hovering around mediocrity. Unfortunately, Atlanta is firmly in that second category. Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts and Cordarelle Patterson are not enough to carry and offense and Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell cannot carry a defense by themselves.

We recap these discrepancies and so much more on our latest postgame podcast with Evan Birchfield and me. Topics include:

Matt Ryan’s stats and why it doesn’t tell the whole story of what happened

The initial explosion of Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson and what went wrong

The inability of the defense to stop anything that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were doing

Putting Avery Williams against CeeDee Lamb and why that will always be a failing proposition

What this may mean for the Falcons in their chase for the playoffs

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | iHeart