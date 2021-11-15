Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Nov. 15

After yesterday’s embarrassment in Dallas, we’ve got Falcoholinks to kick off your Monday morning.

Falcons - Cowboys recap

Whatever momentum the Atlanta Falcons had built after their road win against the New Orleans Saints was squashed with the quickness in Dallas. The Falcons were dismantled by the Cowboys 43-3 and find themselves with a losing record once more.

It was an abysmal performance and an absolute shellacking at the hands of Dallas.

The entire Atlanta defense was MIA in this one, and their inability to even remotely slow down the Dallas offense further increases the Cowboys’ all-time advantage over the Falcons.

Injuries

An unfortunate injury to the secondary in Dallas, with the Falcons losing safety Jaylinn Hawkins to an ankle injury.

We’ll keep you posted on his status as the week rolls along.

The Falcoholic Live Postgame Show

Some much-needed group therapy after the abomination that was Atlanta’s loss against the Cowboys, as the gang from The Falcoholic Live got together for their requisite postgame special. If you missed the live broadcast you can view the whole episode right here.

Arthur Blank nominated for Salute to Service Award

Each year, the NFL nominates personnel who demonstrate exemplary commitment to honoring the military community for the Salute to Service Award. for the work he’s done for the military community, this year’s Falcons nominee is owner Arthur Blank.