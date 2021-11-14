A.J. Terrell taken to injury tent during game against Cowboys

The Falcons have had some reason for celebration through nine weeks this NFL season - they were 4-4 entering Week 10, after all - and A.J. Terrell is among the biggest reason for Atlanta football fans to be excited.

In the second half of Atlanta’s poor showing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, however, it was reported that Terrell was pulled from the action by an official.

A.J. Terrell just got pulled from the game by the official. He's headed to the blue medical tent. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 14, 2021

Michael Rothstein, who covers the Falcons for ESPN, later tweeted some positive news for Atlanta fans.

A.J. Terrell is out of the medical tent and put his helmet on. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 14, 2021

Terrell has been among the very best cornerbacks in the league this year, his second in the NFL. The former first-round pick has helped Atlanta’s defense improve against the pass; the Falcons entered Sunday’s matchup ranked 13th against opposing passing attacks.

That didn’t prevent the Cowboys from lighting up Atlanta’s defense. Dallas led Atlanta 43-3 heading into the fourth quarter on Sunday, which included 296 yards through the air. At the time Terrell left the game, he was Atlanta’s second-leading tackler with seven stops.

So far this season Terrell has six pass defenses and 29 tackles. He is Pro Football Focus’s second-highest graded coverage player so far this season, a testament to the growth he’s undergone in such a short amount of time.