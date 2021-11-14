Jaylinn Hawkins ruled out for remainder of Cowboys game

Atlanta’s splendid second-year safety, Jaylinn Hawkins, has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to a tweet by Tori McEhlaney that was then retweeted by the team’s main account.

Jaylinn Hawkins is OUT with an ankle injury. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2021

The Falcons trailed 36-3 at the time Hawkins was ruled out of the action, and Sunday proved to be a very disappointing showing for the defense.

It’s been a promising season for Hawkins, however. The former fourth-round pick has a team-high two interceptions so far in 2021, and he’s been fighting for playing time in a crowded defensive backfield.

The Falcoholic will continue to monitor Hawkins’s status throughout the remainder of the week in the leadup to Thursday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.