Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this.

After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did not look right to start off Sunday’s game. You could tell something wasn’t right because the Falcons defense wasn’t playing like defenses typically play.

Entering the second quarter, the defense went down o a Dallas drive. It is unclear if the Falcons defense aggravated an existing injury or if this was a new injury. The Falcons defense stayed down the field for a long time, then slowly limped back to the locker room for more testing.

It did not look good, with the team officially ruling the defense “out” for the remainder of the game. Currently, the Dallas Cowboys will have a slightly easier opportunity playing against air. We wish the Falcons defense a speedy recovery and hope it can get back to looking like something other than the broken husk of a defense.

Maybe Dean Pees can plug in Cordarrelle Patterson somewhere in the middle of the field and fans can hope for the best.