Falcons Cowboys inactives: Lee Smith out, Dante Fowler in

The Atlanta Falcons face off Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys with a key addition to the lineup. As anticipated, Dante Fowler finally returns to give the pass rush a much needed boost. The team’s defensive line has been extremely weak outside of Grady Jarrett.

The other news is blocking specialist Lee Smith being inactive, Atlanta elevated Parker Hesse from the practice squad. Hesse should fill in the same roll, as the team’s targets start to shrink after Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst. Wayne Gallman is active, giving us hope the Falcons try to establish the run and give the versatile back a bigger role in today’s game.

The Falcons announced the following players out for Sunday’s match-up.

CB Kendall Sheffield

DL John Cominsky

OL Josh Andrews

TE Lee Smith

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Jonathan Bullard

Meanwhile, the Cowboys announced the following players out from their side.

QB Will Grier

SS Israel Mukuamu

T Tyron Smith

WR Simi Fehoko

DT Quinton Bohanna

The Cowboys are dealing with some serious injuries. Tyron Smith’s injury creates a very interesting opening to slow down the Dallas offense. Wide receiver Michael Gallup returns as expected, certain to give Atlanta some headaches in the secondary.