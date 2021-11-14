Falcons - Cowboys Week 10 open thread

I had high hopes for this offense, but I’m not sure I expected the Falcons to be passing the ball so well so soon. I had lesser hopes for this Falcons defense, but for all its flaws, here’s James Vaughters with a strip sack and Jaylinn Hawkins playing like a starting-caliber safety in just his second season. Atlanta’s not a great team, but they’ve had some fun moments and already have a signature win against the Saints, and now they turn their attention to their stiffest challenge since the Buccaneers: A Dak Prescott-led Dallas team sitting at 6-2 on the season.

This is a winnable contest for Atlanta, not with Randy Gregory and Tyron Smith out, Dante Fowler returning to hopefully lift the pass rush, and an offense that has proven capable of keeping up the pace even when it’s one-dimensional. It will be mighty difficult given the circumstances and the quality of the opponent, but Atlanta at their very best could pull the upset off. The question is whether we’ll see that kind of effort today, and we’ll find out very soon.

As always, go Falcons!