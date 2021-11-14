How to watch Falcons - Cowboys in Week 10

Today’s the day. It’s another shot at getting above .500 for the Falcons, but it’s not going to be easy to get there on the road against a talented Dallas team smarting from a loss against Denver. If the Falcons can throw Dak Prescott off his game a bit, if the run defense isn’t a disaster, if the passing game rolls and the run game isn’t a disaster, Atlanta can pull this one off. That is a lot of ifs, but hey, they just knocked off the Saints. That’s enough to give you some kind of hope.

Here’s how you can watch. Go Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys, Week 10

When: Sunday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Key Questions: Will the lack of Tyron Smith and Randy Gregory prove to b enough to affect the outcome of this game? Can the Falcons keep the passing game humming against an opportunistic Dallas secondary? Will the Falcons defense be able to slow down Dak Prescott and company enough to stay in this one on the road?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (4-4)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

