How to watch Falcons - Cowboys in Week 10

Today’s the day. It’s another shot at getting above .500 for the Falcons, but it’s not going to be easy to get there on the road against a talented Dallas team smarting from a loss against Denver. If the Falcons can throw Dak Prescott off his game a bit, if the run defense isn’t a disaster, if the passing game rolls and the run game isn’t a disaster, Atlanta can pull this one off. That is a lot of ifs, but hey, they just knocked off the Saints. That’s enough to give you some kind of hope.
Here’s how you can watch. Go Falcons!
Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys, Week 10
When: Sunday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally
Radio: 92.9 The Game
Key Questions: Will the lack of Tyron Smith and Randy Gregory prove to b enough to affect the outcome of this game? Can the Falcons keep the passing game humming against an opportunistic Dallas secondary? Will the Falcons defense be able to slow down Dak Prescott and company enough to stay in this one on the road?
2021 Falcons regular season schedule (4-4)
Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Win @ New York Giants
Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team
Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,
Week 6: BYE WEEK
Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24
Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31
Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7
Week 10: @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14
Week 11: vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18
Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28
Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5
Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12
Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19
Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26
Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3
Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation
Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...