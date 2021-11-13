Fantasy football preview: Week 10

Week 10 is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons are set to go on the road and face the Dallas Cowboys. We all remember how absurd the game was last year, so hopefully this season we have a better outcome. Today, We’ll be diving into this week’s matchups to discuss some Falcons’ players who may be worth starting and some you should probably leave on your bench.

Throughout the season, every Friday or Saturday, we will be previewing the fantasy matchups and who you may want to consider starting and also benching. Additionally, if you have any fantasy questions you’d like answered, you can submit them every week.

With that, let’s get started.

Matt Ryan is a top-15 play

Surprisingly to many, Matt Ryan has been a solid low-end starting quarterback in fantasy football this year. As of Week 9, Ryan has six games with 20+ fantasy points and has two games where he finished as a top-3 fantasy quarterback. In Week 10, Ryan will face a familiar face in Dan Quinn who now heads the Dallas defense which has allowed 20.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Personally, this is a great matchup for Ryan and I predict he will have 300+ yards through the air on Sunday.

Keep starting Cordarrelle Patterson, keep benching Mike Davis

Regardless of the opponent, Cordarrelle Patterson is a must-start every week. Patterson has finished as a top-20 running back every week except for Week 1. The only other running back to do the same is Najee Harris. Since Week 1, he has top-10 finishes. The Cowboys have only allowed five total touchdowns to running backs this season, but I’m still banking on Patterson finding the endzone.

Mike Davis on the other hand needs to remain on your bench. Even though he’s still getting carries, Davis has not been efficient. I hopeful that he will turn things around, but until he puts together two-straight games with some level of valuable production, keep him benched.

Kyle Pitts solid game incoming

I really like Kyle Pitts this week. If you have him, he’s likely in your lineup anyways due to how thin the tight end position is this year. Even though Pitts has recorded 9 or fewer fantasy points in each of the last two games, he still has 6+ targets in each.

The Cowboys are allowing 11.5 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and they’ve yet to face a tight end as dominant as Pitts can be. I’m predicting 7 catches, 90 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

If you’re desperate, Russell Gage is playable

With Calvin Ridley out, someone not named Kyle Pitts or Cordarrelle Patterson has to step up. That man might just be Russell Gage, who has 14 targets over the last two games he’s played in when healthy. Gage was held without a target in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, but was dealing with a groin injury which he has since recovered from. Even with possible coverage from Trevon Diggs, Diggs has allowed the most yards in coverage in the league this season.

That about does it for the Week 10 fantasy football preview. As I say every week, when it comes to fantasy football – always go with your gut!