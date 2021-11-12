Falcons injury report: Steven Means, 2 others doubtful vs. Cowboys

It’s finally Friday as we continue to monitor the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys practice reports. Friday’s reports always give us the best insight into who may or may not suit up due to it being the final practice of the week, and team’s providing injury designations.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for when the Falcons play on Thursday night.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion) DOUBTFUL

DL John Cominsky (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) OUT

TE Lee Smith (back) DOUBTFUL

OLB Steven Means (knee) DOUBTFUL

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jayron Kearse (shoulder)

WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle)

P Bryan Anger (non-injury related)

CB C.J. Goodwin (illness)

LS Jake McQuiade (non-injury related)

DT Quinton Bohanna (illness)

RB Corey Clement (illness)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)

QB Will Grier (knee) QUESTIONABLE

WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

LT Tyron Smith (ankle) OUT

Heading into today’s practice, it seemed like a majority of those listed on the Falcons’ practice reports throughout the week were heading in the right direction. Steven Means was downgraded on Friday to a non-participant after being limited during the week. He’s listed as doutbful, along with Lee Smith and Jonathan Bullard. Bullard was limited during the week as he recovered from a concussion, but it appears there’s been a setback as he was again limited in practice on Friday and is doubtful for Sunday’s game. The only Falcons’ player officially ruled out for Sunday is Kendall Sheffield who has a hamstring injury.

One other thing to clear up on the Falcons’ side of things revolves around Dante Fowler Jr. I’ve seen a lot of comments wondering why he isn’t on the injury reports, and that is because Fowler is technically still on injured reserve. The Falcons recently designated Fowler to return from injured reserve, which opens up a 21-day practice window for the team decide add him to the 53-man roster. If at the end of the 21-day window Fowler is still not on the 53-man roster, he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The good news is Fowler was back at practice on Wednesday so a return is likely either against the Cowboys or next Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Looking at the Cowboys side of things, the most notable piece of news is that Tyron Smith has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Expect to see Terence Steele subbing in at left tackle on Sunday, as he had first-team reps at the position during the week for the Cowboys.