Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Nov. 12

The Falcons head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday, looking to pull off another road upset against one of the top teams in the NFC. We’ve got your pre-game set of Falcoholinks ahead of the game the Falcons hope gives them a winning record.

This week’s big question

Atlanta hasn’t gotten much out of its pass rush so far in the 2021 NFL season, but is that about to change? Outside linebacker Dante Fowler seemed rejuvenated early on, but has missed the last few games due to injury. He’s slated to return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, hopefully adding some production where the pass rush is concerned.

Thursday’s injury report

There was no change for the Falcons on the injury front. Both cornerback Kendall Sheffield and tight end Lee Smith did not participate due to their respective injuries. Atlanta looks to enter this one fairly healthy, but Dallas is another story.

Cowboys’ stud pass rusher Randy Gregory will miss Sunday’s tilt against the Falcons due to a calf injury, which is a big blow to the Dallas defense.

Game predictions

So what do we think the final outcome will look like in Dallas? Coming off of a road win in New Orleans, the Falcons are flying a bit high at the moment. Will that be enough to steal another win against one of the NFC’s top teams?

We’ve also got picks for all the rest of this week’s games, for good measure.

Midseason Defensive MVP

There are two candidates for Falcons Defensive MVP midway through the 2021 NFL season. Cornerback A.J. Terrell and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have each showed their mettle and deserving of the nod — but what do you think? You can vote in our poll to decide Atlanta’s Defensive MVP halfway through the year.