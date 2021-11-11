Falcons injury report: Lee Smith absent from Thursday’s practice

We are vastly approaching the weekend, as the Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys. We received the first health report of the week on Wednesday, which showed a few players missing for the Falcons and a lot of activity for the Cowboys early in the week. Thursday’s report remained relatively the same for the Falcons.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for when the Falcons play on Thursday night.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OLB Steven Means (knee)

DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

TE Lee Smith (back)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jayron Kearse (shoulder)

WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle)

P Bryan Anger (non-injury related)

CB C.J. Goodwin (illness)

LS Jake McQuiade (non-injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Amari Cooper (hamstring)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

DT Quinton Bohanna (illness)

RB Corey Clement (illness)

LT Tyron Smith (ankle)

WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder)

There was no change on Thursday’s injury report for the Falcons, as tight end Lee Smith and corner Kendall Sheffield remained sidelined from practice with their respective injuries. Jonathan Bullard and Steven Means remained limited in practice, so their status for Sunday is trending in the right direction as there have yet to be any setbacks.

There was some news for the Cowboys as they placed defensive end Randy Gregory on injured reserve due to a calf injury. He will miss a minimum of three games and obviously be absent from Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons. On Thursday, a new name popped up on the report as defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna was added with an illness. We’ll see where things end up on Friday.