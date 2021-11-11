Stud Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory to miss game against Falcons

The Cowboys are 6-2 and look like one of the NFC’s best teams, but the past week has not been kind to them. First they were stunned by the Broncos, who beat them handily and raised concerns about how left tackle Tyron Smith’s fill-in was faring, and now they’ve lost one of their most productive defenders.

Per multiple reports, pass rusher Randy Gregory is going to miss multiple weeks with an injury suffered yesterday, and will be out against the Falcons.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that pass-rusher Randy Gregory could miss multiple weeks with a calf injury suffered in practice yesterday and IR is a possibility. More Micah Parsons on the edge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Rookie Micah Parsons and Gregory had been by far the team’s most productive pass rushers to this point, so this is far from a trivial loss. Gregory was once one of my favorite prospects of the 2015 NFL Draft and it’s been genuinely great to see him blossom a bit, and there was little question he’d pose a problem for Atlanta’s offensive line. Now it’s going to be up to Parsons, the rest of the Dallas pass rush rotation and Dan Quinn to cook enough pressure to knock Matt Ryan off his game, something that didn’t really happen against a quality New Orleans pass rush this past Sunday as the line held up and Ran continues to deal.

We’ll wish Gregory well on his recovery. With him out and Tyron Smith looking like he’ll miss another week, Dallas suddenly looks a bit more vulnerable for a Falcons team that has managed to snatch victory from the jaws of certain defeat more than once this season. We’re only days away from finding out whether Atlanta can pull off the upset in Dallas.