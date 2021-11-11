Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Thursday, Nov. 11

We crossed midweek ahead of a an important test for Atlanta. The Falcons have narrowly beat a lot of very poor teams. The Saints may be the only exception, however, that was against Trevor Siemian. Dallas is the first good team Atlanta has played since Week 2. It will give the team a much better understanding on how they compare against a playoff team.

Let’s start it off what some good news.

Dante Fowler is back... maybe

The pass rusher may not be one of the league’s elite pass rushers. However, he is still far and away the best EDGE on the roster. The team has struggled to pressure with or without Fowler, but he provides some much needed pass rushing talent that is desperately missing outside of Grady Jarrett.

The good news is he returned to practice. The bad news is Arthur Smith won’t say he is ready to play on Sunday.

Matty Ice, Award Winner

Ryan has been playing well this season. Even without Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, or a consistent run game, he is getting loads of credit. He also won his 10th Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance against the Saints.

2021 is the Cordarrelle Patterson Renaissance

Our Allen Strk took a deep dive into Atlanta’s newest offensive weapon. Patterson has done the unthinkable and found his niche at age 30. Thanks in part to his versatility, his unique role, Arthur Smith’s scheme, as well as his immense talent, Patterson is having a career year.

Expect some problems on Sunday

The Dave Choate put together his weekly breakdown of the Falcons compared to its opponent by analyzing stats and team changes. As mentioned above, Sunday will be a tough test. Choate notes that Dallas is one of the top offenses in the league. That is especially problematic considering Atlanta’s perma-struggling defense. Take a deeper look at who has the edge on paper.

David Walker took on a similar task, finding who has the edge in the trenches and the skill positions. The answer to this one is... not close. Dallas is loaded with weapons and a stout offensive line. The Falcons need some luck and a great performance from its offense.