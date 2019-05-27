Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, May 27

We hope you’re all enjoying your Memorial Day weekend. Whatever you happen to be doing today, be sure to carve out some time and give a read to the latest edition of Falcoholinks.

Julio’s accolades

It’s without argument that Julio Jones is one of the most dominant wide receivers to ever play the game, but when you dial up some of the individual metrics it really shows just how special he is.

Julio has made many a defense look foolish throughout his career, but he’s taken it to the next level against the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most receiving yards that each franchise has given up in one game against one player happens to come against the one and only Julio Jones.

He also puts up yards when it counts, as PFF named him 2018’s most clutch receiver in the fourth quarter. Now the Falcons just need to give him more game-winning situations to be clutch in.

Devonta’s ready

2018 was a lost season for Devonta Freeman due to injury, but he’s declared himself “100%” heading into training camp. That’s very welcome news for the Falcons’ offense, as Devonta can be an absolute gamebreaker when fully healthy.

Coach Quinn also stated that Freeman is a “full go” for camp.

Damontae at nickel

Damontae Kazee put the league on notice in his sophomore season, tying the NFL for interceptions with seven. One of the prime reasons he was selected out of San Diego State was his knack for finding the football, and with his 2018 play he’s forced the Falcons to find a place for him on the football field.

That place will primarily be at nickel corner, and it’s a move on the defense that you should definitely be excited about.

Cap flexibility and free agent moves?

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t make any major signings during the free agency period, likely due in part to the unenviable state of their cap space. That could potentially change next week, as they’re expected to be sitting on between $7.5-$8 million in space with Ryan Schraeder’s post-June 1 release.

Should the team also ink new contracts with both Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett, there’s a solid chance that another free agent body is brought in — possibly Gerald McCoy.