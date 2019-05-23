Julio Jones has the most receiving yards in NFL history vs. Panthers, Buccaneers, and Packers

It’s unquestioned that Quintorris Lopez Jones, also known as Julio Jones, is the best wide receiver in the NFL. But in regards to NFL history, three NFL franchises have Julio in their history books.

The image above displays the most yards allowed in a single game all time by each of the NFL’s 32 teams. The Atlanta Falcons allowed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress to put up 253 yards in 2002. It was a rare tie-ending game, where both teams scored 34 points.

What’s most interesting about the list is that only one player is listed three times, and that’s Julio Jones.

Julio Jones leaving the Panthers pouting

The 2016 season was magical for the Falcons for obvious reasons, but the history books were updated a few times that year. In early October, the Falcons faced the division rival Carolina Panthers at home. After being held to only one catch the week before, Julio set a franchise record with 300 receiving yards in the victory against the Panthers. On his 12th catch of the game, Julio hit 300 yards exactly with a 75-yard touchdown.

Julio Jones grates the Cheeseheads

The Green Bay Packers are a historic franchise, and the Falcons hold a few records against them. The most receiving yards their franchise has allowed in a game, came by way of Julio Jones in 2014. The impressive part is this happened at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Jones finished the Monday Night Football matchup with 259 receiving yards for the Falcons before leaving with a hip injury. Even though the Falcons ultimately lost the game, it was an eye-opener for the Julio haters, who for some reason existed.

Julio Jones sinks the Bucs

Arguably, nobody has been tougher on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent history than Julio Jones. In 2017, the Buccaneers visited Atlanta and were sent directly to Davy (Julio) Jones’ locker. Julio had 12 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yarder from fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Only 29 players in NFL history have 250 or more receiving yards in a single game. Julio Jones is the only player in NFL history with two such games, let alone three. It’ll be interesting to see if the future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee adds any other teams to his list in the seasons to come.