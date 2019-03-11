What to know ahead of Falcons 2019 free agency

As of Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m., the NFL will officially be on to the 2019-2020 league year. That’s going to mean a wild flurry of big name signings, a tidal wave of NFL news, and possibly even the Falcons doing something.

Maybe.

You should obviously set your expectations for Falcons free agency incredibly low, especially in the early going. The Falcons can make some cuts to free up space and may well do so this week, but chances are they’ll be relatively quiet in the first wave, picking up a couple of useful rotational pieces or quasi-starters and then buttoning up until after the draft. Your low expectations will help guarantee that anything that happens seems at least mildly exciting.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the week, where you may begin to hear a few rumors before the action kicks off in earnest.

Falcons free agents

RB Tevin Coleman

WR Justin Hardy

WR Marvin Hall (RFA)

TE Logan Paulsen

G Andy Levitre

G Zane Beadles

G Ben Garland

DE Derrick Shelby

DE/LB Bruce Irvin

DT Terrell McClain

LB Kemal Ishmael

CB Justin Bethel

CB Brian Poole

S Jordan Richards

Positions of need

1. Defensive end

2. Guard

3. Wide receiver

4. Cornerback

5. Defensive tackle

What have the Falcons done thus far?

· Re-signed QB Matt Schaub

· Re-signed RT Ty Sambrailo

· Re-signed LB Bruce Carter

· Re-signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

· Declined to tender CB Brian Poole

· CT DE Brooks Reed

· Cut CB Robert Alford

· Team option declined for K Matt Bryant

How much cap space does Atlanta have?

Estimates are never hard-and-fast at this time of year, but the team reportedly has around $14 million, $8 million or so of which is going to support their draft class. The best estimates for their current cap space, then, are somewhere between $5.7 and $6.3 million, enough to bring aboard a smattering of useful players but not much more than that.

The Falcons can cut ties with Ryan Schraeder and/or re-structure some other deals to get more, but it’s not likely to happen in time for them to be major players in free agency, and they’re not expected to be.