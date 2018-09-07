NFL better get a handle on the officiating!

I am to the breaking point on the insane officiating in the NFL. This is a game where men run into men. There are going to be occasions where a 300 lb man, who is in mid air is going to hit someone with a great deal of force. Having Grady Jarrett called for roughing the passer in the Eagles game was a joke! Was he supposed to change his body direction while in mid-air in order to prevent landing on the Eagles QB? What about the called incomplete pass on Julio which everyone in the booth agreed was a catch? That was a game changer! When you add these two pitiful calls to the, what seemed to be 300 penalties in the game, it was almost unwatchable! The NFL should learn a lesson from the demise of Nascar. You keep "tweaking" the sport and you will " tweak" yourself out of the majority of the long time faithful fans. I, for one, am going to concentrate on the NCAA for the time being. I won't be returning to my Sunday viewing habits until something changes!





