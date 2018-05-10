Atlanta places high in NFL.com’s offensive rankings

One of the heroes from that hallowed room full of them, NFL.com’s Chris Wesseling, has revealed his top rankings for NFL offenses going into 2018.

What’ya know! He’s got the Atlanta Falcons ranked fourth for all NFL units!

Celebrate good times, c’mon!

Wesseling knows his stuff, so seeing him slot the Birds so high on the list gives you confidence that they can get it going again in 2018 in a big way after a 2017 dip in production.

I’ll let Wess take it from here.

Marvin Hall will probably factor in to that receiving core a little more than Gage will early, but other than that, that’s the roster, and again, it’s great to see Wesseling throw some support behind the guys on offense.

The offensive personnel is good enough to top the league (where, well, Wess has the Saints at the moment, which, look, we get it, it’s fine). It’s the coaching that will set this unit apart.

The common misconception with Steve Sarkisian’s offense was that it couldn’t move the ball. Outside of that dreadful Philly performance in the playoffs, the Falcons could move the ball, in general, just fine. It was the scoring where they faltered.

The team was a very disconcerting 15th in the NFL for points per game (22.1 annually), even though they were eighth in total yardage per game (364.8 annually). It’s scoring points, which leads back to creativity. Sark’s offense was too predictable, and relied too much on the talent on the roster to out-talent teams in the red zone. You can’t score points on talent alone. You’ve got to add some creativity into the mix to catch defenses off guard, and then blast the talent into those breakdowns. If Sark can just be, like, half a step better then he was in 2017 with creativity in the red zone, watch for this unit to take a major uptick in the scoring department.

With the defense continually on the up-and-up, it’s on the offense to pick up its slack so that the Falcons can contend for a Super Bowl again this season.

But, y’know, food for thought as we approach the dog days of summer. We’ll see if Atlanta can get its high-flying offense back on track in 2018, or if we’re doomed for another year of high-flying field goals.