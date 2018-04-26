It’s been a week since the Falcons’ schedule for the 2018 season was released, so we’ve had plenty of time to dissect it. We’ve all got a little time to plot out any Falcons road trips we want to take this season. Our staff is here to help you plan accordingly.

This year, the Falcons will visit Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, Cleveland, New Orleans, Green Bay, Carolina, and Tampa Bay. Here’s where our staff would most like to go to see the team play this season.

Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles

This game has huge significance. Outside of being the season opener, it’s a rematch from the NFC Championship game - one in which the Falcons were one play away from their second straight berth in the Super Bowl. This will also be a big test for the offense, as Philadelphia will be one of the toughest defensive units we’ll go up against. The questions around Steve Sarkisian will begin on this day, only serving to further the intrigue. Few games on the schedule are as compelling as this game and I can’t wait for it to get here. - David Walker

Week 5, Pittsburgh Steelers

Now normally if I’m planning a pricey trip to watch the Falcons play, I’d like to give myself the best probability of not walking out of the stadium a sad, disheveled mess. As a Floridian, I catch the Falcons once a year in Tampa, so there’s decent odds I’m walking out of that rinky dink pirate ship disaster with a winner’s grin. With that in mind, I’m heading to Pittsburgh in Week 5, in what promises to be one of the toughest games on Atlanta’s 2018 slate. Big Ben, Bell and Brown will definitely provide a stiff test for the Falcons’ defense, and this game should serve as a solid barometer for Atlanta’s ability to go toe-to-toe with contenders on their turf. A Falcons victory on the road pairs well with a Primanti sandwich. - Carter Breazeale

Week 10, Cleveland Browns

Don’t listen to anything Matt Chambers says about the fine state of Ohio. It’s fake news. As a native of the Buckeye State, I can tell you with authority that Ohio is a beautiful place filled with wonderful people. There’s so much to see and do! You can hop on the Cleveland Brew Bus and ride around sampling all of the region’s finest beers. Did you know you can gamble in Ohio? You can, so hit the casino. Get yourself in the holiday spirit with a visit to the house where they filmed A Christmas Story. And don’t forget to swing by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame while you’re there. Plus, the Browns went 1-31 over the past two seasons. This one’s got to be a Falcons win. - Jeanna Thomas

Week 12, New Orleans Saints

This season is kind of a bummer for potential road trips. Nashville is an awesome town with an open stadium, and I could easily make a long weekend out of a game in Miami or Seattle. Now I’m picking between going to Cleveland, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and Philadelphia? No, thank you. Life is too short to have to ever go to Cleveland, or even the entire state of Ohio. I’m going with New Orleans, with the only reason being those games are guaranteed to be amazing. The buildup for a Thanksgiving game will be awesome, and let’s be honest, any Saints fan not currently on house arrest will be blackout drunk before noon. You might be tempted to spend a few days in New Orleans, which means one thing: you have never been to New Orleans. On my one trip there, I said I think I’ve checked it off my list and legitimately never have to return. But if it is here or Cleveland, give me New Orleans. - Matt Chambers

Week 12 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is good for one thing and one thing only: food. Pairing that with Thanksgiving and an opportunity to see the Falcons beat the crap out of the Saints on their home turf is an easy decision. Just need the Falcons to, you know, actually win the game. - Kevin Knight

Week 14, Green Bay Packers

The Falcons have owned the Packers of late, but a road game in December levels the playing field a little bit. As a card-carrying resident of the frozen north with Packers fans in his family, I’d like nothing better than to go to Lambeau, thaw a pretzel and a beer with a butane lighter, and watch Atlanta put the beatdown on Green Bay in their own hallowed stadium. Sign me up! - Dave Choate