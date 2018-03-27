 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Atlanta Falcons have historically frequent playoff games vs. Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles

By James Rael
They are playoff games Atlanta Falcons fans have a hard time forgetting. On January 13, 2018, the Falcons couldn’t keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 15-10. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl. A little under a year earlier, the Falcons outmatched the Green Bay Packers, winning 44-21 en route to a Super Bowl berth. It was the fourth time the Falcons faced each team in the NFL playoffs, which (believe it or not) is a lot, relatively speaking.

The Falcons have only played in twenty-four playoffs games. Because the football gods hate us, they’ve lost fourteen of those games, including two Super Bowl losses. Eight of their twenty-four playoff games have been played against the Eagles and Packers. (They’re 1-3 against the Eagles and 2-2 against the Packers.) Those matchups are the fourth most frequent in NFL history. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams lead the league in playoff matchups (eight). Here’s a complete listing of the most frequent playoff matchups, if you’re interested.

So what does this all mean? Not much, but it’s interesting, isn’t it? Discuss!

