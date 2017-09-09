Falcons vs. Bears Injury Synopsis

We’re almost there, folks. The Falcons first regular season game is only a few hours away. With that in mind, we have our first injury reports of the season to examine. The Falcons appear to be relatively healthy thus far, while the Bears have a few potential problems. Let’s take a quick look at who is likely to play or sit on Sunday.

Questionable

T Austin Pasztor (Chest)

RB Terron Ward (Hamstring)

Out

RB Brian Hill (Ankle)

The Falcons are in very good shape coming in to Week 1 of the season, which is 100% what you want to see. Hill remains out with an ankle injury he suffered during Week 3 of the preseason, and we’re unsure of when he’ll be able to return. With Ward also questionable (although it seems likely that he will play), the Falcons could be a bit thin at RB heading into Sunday’s game.

The only other player on the report is swing tackle Austin Pasztor, who has still yet to suit up in a game with Atlanta. He appears to be almost ready to return to action, and should provide a steady veteran presence that we will hopefully never need. If he isn’t able to go, recently-added T Ty Sambrailo will be the primary back-up instead.

Doubtful

CB Prince Amukamara (Ankle)

Questionable

G Kyle Long (Ankle)

OLB Pernell McPhee (Hamstring)

WR Markus Wheaton (Finger)

The Bears haven’t been quite as lucky with their injuries heading into the 2017 season. CB Prince Amukamara was the Bears’ best option for covering Julio Jones, but after sitting out practice all week it appears as though he isn’t going to be available. G Kyle Long is probably the Bears’ best offensive lineman. It’s still possible he could play, though he hasn’t had much practice time—he’s been out for the entire preseason after surgery.

If Long is unable to go, C Cody Whitehair would move over to take his spot, and C Hroniss Grasu would fill in at C. That interior combo is still decent, but nowhere near as potent. The other two players listed seem to have more positive outlooks. McPhee seems likely to play, although his snaps will be limited. Wheaton has only recently been able to catch footballs, but Chicago’s depth at WR is in serious trouble with the loss of #1 WR Cameron Meredith.

What are your thoughts on the injury report heading into the game? Are you concerned about any positions on the Falcons or the Bears?