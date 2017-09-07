Patriots vs. Chiefs season opener channel, location, kickoff time, and more

The NFL seasons kicks off in about a half hour. You thought it’d never come, didn’t you?

Tonight’s matchup pits the defending Super Bowl champions against a team that should theoretically be a thorn in their side in the playoffs. The Chiefs are a superior defensive team with a speedy talent at wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, a terrific tight end in Travis Kelce, and a caretaker quarterback who can at least get you to the postseason. They’re the classic example of a team with a good enough defense and just enough offense to regularly contend, and they should give a lot of teams fits in 2017.

Unfortunately, they have to start the season off against a potential juggernaut. The Patriots just won a Super Bowl with what I would argue was a much weaker football team than the one they’re putting on the field this year, now that they’ve added Brandin Cooks . They did just lose Julian Edelman, but this is clearly the Patriots pushing their chips to the middle of the table in the twilight of Tom Brady’s career, and they’ll be exceedingly tough to beat unless they suffer a rash of major injuries.

I like the Chiefs in this one—I expect some early season gelling woes for the Pats—but they’re on the road and it’s going to be a tall task. I know which team I’ll be rooting for, at least.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch tonight’s game.

Key info

Time: Thursday, September 7th, 2017, 8:30 p.m. EST

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV Channel: NBC

Announcers: Booth: Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth. Sideline: Michelle Tafoya