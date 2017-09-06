Falcons injury report: Brian Hill misses Wednesday’s practice, Terron Ward is limited

Our Atlanta Falcons head into the 2017 season remarkably healthy, which is a blessing we don’t always get to enjoy. That doesn’t mean the injury report is completely clear, however, and that’s what we’re here to talk about tonight.

The Falcons released a very small injury report Wednesday, and the good news is that rookie safety Damontae Kazee appears to be on track to play Sunday against the Bears. He participated fully in practice, and barring setbacks, he’ll back up Ricardo Allen. I’m hopeful he’ll find his way to some playing time sooner than later, because he’s a genuinely exciting young player.

Now for the bad news. Backup right tackle Austin Pasztor is still limited and is not a lock to be available for Sunday, which is no big deal if Ryan Schraeder just stays healthy. Ditto Terron Ward, who will barely touch the ball so long as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are tearing up the field. Then there’s Brian Hill, who is still recuperating from an ankle injury and did not participate, casting his status for Sunday in doubt.

Thankfully for the Falcons, none of these players figure to be truly vital to the outcome Sunday, and Hill was already likely to be inactive as the fourth running back. We’ll hope all four can suit up, but the Falcons have the starting lineup they need to bring the thunder against the Bears.