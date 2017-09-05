The Falcons’ first “unofficial” depth chart has exactly zero surprises

I would love to blare out a headline that’s much more clickable, because I love clicks just as much any blogger can. The truth is, though, the Falcons put together a strong roster and there is absolutely nothing surprising about their initial, unofficial depth chart.

The closest thing you can see here is Brooks Reed and Courtney Upshaw listed as starting defensive ends, which would be surprising if the Falcons actually intended to start those players and have them play more snaps than, say, Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn. Because of the way the Falcons rotate their defensive ends, though, the depth chart there is effectively meaningless.

The #Falcons have released the first unofficial depth chart of the regular season, here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/rw4XYQZkD8 pic.twitter.com/zFho9ND2ZS — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) September 5, 2017

I do have a few items to note that may become relevant down the line, however.

Andre Roberts is handling both kick and punt returns at the moment. If he ever falls out of favor or gets hurt, however, it looks like the Falcons would give punt returns to Taylor Gabriel and kick returns to Justin Hardy. Gabriel is explosive and Hardy is sure-handed, strong, and shifty, so I’m okay with both.

Other than that, nothing to write home about. This is a good roster with a sensible starting lineup, and we’ll look forward to seeing it in action.