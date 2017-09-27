The Falcons worked out several players recently, but a signing may not be imminent

Every NFL team worth its salt has contingency plans when things go wrong. If, for example, you lose two defensive linemen, you should plan to call someone up from the practice squad or have a veteran or two a phone call away. As part of that planning, it’s smart to work out players you might have a level of interest in if injury strikes, so you have reasonable confidence in the guy you’re adding to the team.

I can’t say for certain that’s what animated the team’s decision to work out about seven different players over the last couple of days, but given the sheer number of players working out, it certainly seems like that might be it. Atlanta focused their attention on defensive backs and linebackers, though, which it at least noteworthy.

Falcons had four guys in for tryout today: LB Kennan Gilchrist, LB Kenneth Olugbode, LB Kache Palacio, and RB... https://t.co/iNxnK9kakA — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 25, 2017

#Falcons worked out former #Colts 3rd-round CB D'Joun Smith and S Chris Prosinski. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 26, 2017

ATL: CBs Alex Carter, D’Joun Smith; S Chris Prosinski. DET: S Harold Jones-Quartey. LAC: LB Joshua Mauga; WR Michael Rector. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) September 27, 2017

The most interesting name on here is probably Prosinski. The 30-year-old safety played in 29 games over the last two season with the Bears, and the Falcons figure to be without Ricardo Allen for at least one week as he works his way through the league’s concussion protocol. With only Damontae Kazee and Sharrod Neasman currently on the roster—Kemal Ishmael could play safety, but it’s not clear if he’ll be called up on to—it’s not unfair to wonder if Prosinski could be added to provide veteran depth over the short-term. If not, he may be on the list down the line.

And that’s true of everyone here. The Falcons are getting a stellar season out of De’Vondre Campbell and a good one out of Deion Jones thus far, but their linebacker play outside of those two has been uninspiring thus far, and neither Jordan Tripp or Jermaine Grace figures to be a major contributor over the short haul. If the team feels they need a boost or if the injuries continue to pile up as they have early in this season, at least they won’t be scrambling.

We’ll see if there are any future Falcons on this list, but I’d be surprised if anybody signs this week.