NFL power rankings: Atlanta Falcons are flying high after week three victory

The Atlanta Falcons beat a good football team Sunday afternoon. The wild finish got a lot of attention, and that’s fair, but the officials made the right call. What’s more, the Falcons did a lot of things right and that ultimately kept them ahead the entire game. But alas, it’s Tuesday, so let’s break down the power rankings.

Winning in the NFL is so much about survival. The Falcons have now survived two of the nearest misses of the season. That's not an insult. Why? Even though fans said I overrated the Lions and told me they would go 5-11, not only is Detroit not going to be anywhere near that bad, but the Lions are actually one of the stronger clubs in the NFC.

Ryan snapped a streak of 309 pass attempts without an interception by throwing three picks in a span of 15 passes against the Lions. The Falcons still won despite this, and with home games against the Bills and Dolphins coming up, they could very well be 5-0 heading into a Super Bowl rematch against the Patriots in Week 7.

They barely got out of Detroit with a victory, but it counts the same as a blowout. They are 3-0, and we still haven't seen their best football.

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones haven't even revved up yet, and they're still winning with a rising young defense and the superb running of Devonta Freeman.

The Falcons are the clear-cut best team in the NFC ... it's hard not to be impressed with how the offense has progressed under new coordinator Steve Sarkisian. The running game has gotten going over the past two weeks, and Devonta Freeman is looking as effective as ever. Ryan has been able to spread the ball around to his different pass-catchers.

An interesting thing happened here. Instead of doubting the Falcons because they’ve nearly lost two games, most outlets are giving them the benefit of the doubt. That’s ... unexpected.

