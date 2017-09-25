It Was The Right Call and Here is Why

I'm sure every single person reading this has heard things about what was wrong with that call. This is why it was the right call.

Originally many people were skeptical of the call of Golden Tate being down. This topic pretty much sizzled down but it was the right call.

In this picture you can see that the ball is not across the plane but that isn’t the question. The two main questions are if his knee is down or if he had full control of the ball.

The question of if his knee is down is confusing. 1st of all there is the giant helmet in the way. I think that even with that the bottom of his knee and part of his calf are on the ground. Personally, I believe his knee is down and perspective and shadows make it look like he isn’t touching and/or there is a sliver of grass. Depending on where you stand on this play.

Based on this picture, it is not clear if he had full control or not. In this picture he has two hands around the ball and the ball is between his hands and his shoulder pads. I believe that that makes it full control.

In this picture, he has full control, the hand is on him, and his knee is down. It doesn't show the plane but Poole doesn't let go of Tate until he crosses the goal line based on other videos and pictures.

The second question with this call is about the runoff rule. First of all, the rule was designed to prevent players faking injuries so the offense could get a timeout. In this instance, it is designed to not give the offense a free timeout.

This rule was correctly implemented in this situation even if people think it is a bad rule.

The next question about this play is the clock. I’m sure a lot of y’all have seen this photo. I don’t think he was fully down at this point and this was most likely at 11.01 (the play started at :12) seconds because no play besides a spike takes 1 second. Also this angle doesn’t show if he was down or not.

Another reason: 11 seconds would mean a ten second runoff would equal 1 second. Many people have said that 1 second is enough time to run a play but what I would say is that the runoff doesn’t stop the clock. It then turns into a running clock and 1 second is most definitely not enough time to get all your players in order and run a play. You might be able to snap it but I wouldn’t be suprised if there would be an illegal formation call.

I have seen a lot of people saying that this all could be avoided by making the right call on the field. While that is true, that surely looked like a TD in real time and you can’t fault the refs for calling it a TD. Also the Falcons fans at home (including me) most likely screamed because they thought he was in.

Even if the Refs called him down, I guarantee you the lions and Caldwell would have wanted that to be reviewed and it would’ve stood. That play does not stop the game clock and going off the rule the 10 second runoff still would’ve occurred.

Jim Caldwell had a very professional answer to all of this when asked about it:

"I think everybody can split hairs and look at it differently and all that kind of stuff, I like to deal with reality, and the reality of it is it doesn't do any good to complain about it. Doesn't do any good to say ‘maybe,’ perhaps.’ It's over and done with. We lost the game. They applied the rule as the rule stood correctly, and that's it. End of story."

At the end of the day it was a heartbreaking ending (for Lions fans) to an overall good game, but it was correct according to the NFL's rules. Consider this play from the falcons perspective. Would it have been fair to the defense to let the lions get another play? By rule, they stopped Tate short of the goal line with the clock running. In the end, the NFL got the outcome that was most accurate in the rules.



