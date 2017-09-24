Falcons-Lions post-game injury report: Ricardo Allen may be headed for concussion protocol

The Atlanta Falcons somehow won their game today. I won’t try to explain how they pulled it off, but they did, and that’s all that counts. Meanwhile, there were a couple injuries of note, so let’s break them down.

The Falcons actually stayed pretty healthy until late in the game. Julio Jones got hurt in fourth quarter when he came down awkwardly on his forearm while trying to convert a third down. He didn’t pick up first down so the offense left the field anyway. Jones got treatment from the trainers on the sideline, and it was pretty apparent that his lower back was bothering him. Jones told Vaughn McClure that the apparent lower back injury was nothing. So there’s that.

Ricardo Allen’s hard hit on TJ Jones in the fourth quarter may have landed him in the concussion protocol. He couldn’t even stand up after the hit, and that ultimately led to the Falcons being assessed a timeout. He definitely looked out of it and was taken to the locker room with less than a minute remaining in the game. Dan Quinn promised in the post-game presser that’d he update us tomorrow.

The Falcons can’t afford missed time by either player. I’m guessing Jones is fine, but I’ll be shocked if Allen didn’t suffer a concussion. It looks like Damontae Kazee’s time may be coming much sooner than we anticipated.