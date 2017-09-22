Atlanta Falcons CB Desmond Trufant’s injury shortened 2016 season made him hungry

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant played one heck of a football game Sunday night. With an interception, a fumble returned for a touchdown, and only two receptions allowed on four targets, Trufant proved to the world that he’s still an elite cornerback.

Because the Falcons just handed Trufant a $69 million extension in April, his performance was a sight for sore eyes. But it’s also good to see because Trufant worked hard to get back and now’s he’s rejuvenated. (Credit to the Associated Press for the quote.)

"At times we think that nothing can stop us, like we're invincible and stuff like that," Trufant told The Associated Press on Thursday. "But when it's really taken away from you and you can't do anything about it, it just put even more hunger in me to get back to the game."

Trufant’s 2016 had to be uncomfortable. As a fourth year pro rapidly approaching the expiration of his rookie contract, Trufant wanted to play well for his future. But even more than wanting to secure his financial well-being, Trufant wanted to help his team win a Lombardi trophy.

After a rocky start to Dan Quinn’s tenure, Trufant knew the Falcons were well-equipped to go all the way in 2016. But then the week nine game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers happened. A shoulder injury would end his season, landing him on injured reserve. Then he’d watch his teammates bully their way through the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl berth. That’s hard to swallow, no matter how mature the player.

Fast forward seven months and the landscape has completely changed. Trufant is healthy, far removed from his shoulder surgery, and ready to work. It’s not an ideal way to get motivated, but for Trufant, the injury just made him hungrier.

