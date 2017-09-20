What you need to know to watch Falcons vs. Lions in Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0, having edged out the Bears on the road and soundly thumped a depleted Packers team at home. Now they’ll head into a fresh challenge, taking to the road to play the Detroit Lions, who are also 2-0 and fresh off a Monday Night Football embarrassment of the New York “Football” Giants. It should be a good game, and I mean that sincerely.

The Lions have won thus far on the strength of a solid defense and drastically improved offensive line play, which has allowed Matthew Stafford to work within an actual, functioning pocket and make throws. He’s completed 71% of them this year, albeit for an average yards per attempt of 6.7, lower than any total since 2012. The Lions have a solid enough ground game, too, with Ameer Abdullah looking genuinely dangerous in bursts. They’re a solid team that can be really dangerous if they have time to throw, and their pass rush is good enough to give this banged up offensive line some troubles. I wouldn’t take them lightly, not that you would.

Here’s the vital information for the game ahead, so you can start making plans for Sunday.

Atlanta-Detroit Week 3 game info

What: Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions

When: 1 p.m. EST, Sunday, September 24

TV Channel: FOX

Live Streaming: Game Pass

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Odds: The Falcons have opened are 3 point favorites

What’s important: An opportunity to go 3-0 and knock off yet another decent NFC North team, putting a team down Ryan Schraeder and Vic Beasley in a great position the rest of the way.