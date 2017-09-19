Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack named Pro Football Focus’ offensive player of the week

The Atlanta Falcons offense started to look scary again Sunday night. That’s due in large part to the offense line. After a rocky start to his 2017 campaign, second year guard Wes Schweitzer got his act together, playing admirably against what was admittedly a banged up Green Bay Packers defensive front.

Schweitzer survived that test because to his left was otherworldly center Alex Mack. Mack had one heck of game, and now his hard is being recognized. Pro Football Focus named his their offensive player of the week. This is what they had to say:

Alex Mack makes the team of the week for the second consecutive round of games, and this week is named PFF’s offensive player of the week for his performance against the Packers. Mack didn’t allow a single pressure across 32 pass blocking snaps , but it was his work in the run game springing Falcons backs on zone runs that was his most masterful work.

Mack has been nothing short of amazing since he joined the Falcons in free agency. After forcing Matt Ryan to work with some questionable NFL talent following Todd McClure’s departure, the Falcons undoubtedly got this one right.

