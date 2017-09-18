Lions vs. Giants Week 2 Monday Night Football key info and discussion

It’s Monday Night Football! This game features two 2016 NFC playoff teams who were bounced in the first round, and are questionable bets to return to the postseason again in 2017. Both, however, can probably not be taken lightly, and the Lions in particular may be better than they look on paper.

The number one reason to watch this one, of course, is that the Falcons are going to face the Lions in Week 3, and we always like to know our enemy better. In particular, watch how the Lions look along their offensive line and at left defensive end, given that the Falcons could very well be without both Vic Beasley and Ryan Schraeder this coming Sunday. The Giants aren’t on the docket, but if Eli Manning can rally, there’s a chance Atlanta could see them in the dance in January.

Here’s the info you need to know, and then use this as your open thread.

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants MNF info

Gametime: Monday, September 18, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Jon Gruden and Mike Tirico

SB Nation Sites: Big Blue View | Pride of Detroit