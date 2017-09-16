Atlanta Falcons talk: Will Atlanta be able to run tomorrow against the Packers?

Atlanta had a relatively lame week running the football, thanks to mixed luck with blocking, a stout Chicago defensive line, and a less than stellar effort by Devonta Freeman and (in particular) Tevin Coleman. It’s safe to say I don’t expect that to be the case very often.

Will it be against Green Bay, though?

I do think Atlanta can pull down about 100 yards against Green Bay, but I don’t think this is the week that the ground game really explodes. Mike Daniels and that stout Packers line can be problematic, the team has a decent young set of linebackers, and they swarm to the ball pretty effectively. The Seahawks got about 80 yards behind a bad offensive line and did so only carrying the ball 18 times, but 40 of those yards were tied up in two carries by Russell Wilson. Atlanta won’t have it easy, but they should be able to get theirs.

Let’s hear your prediction for the game ahead for the likes of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and then use this as your open thread for the night.