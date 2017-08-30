Atlanta Falcons rookies Damontae Kazee, Brian Hill won’t play in final preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons will mercifully conclude their preseason schedule Thursday night. That means the NFL’s regular season is just around the bend. (September 10th, to be exact, but who’s counting?!) Hard decisions lie ahead, as does Dave’s semi-annual relapse.

Head coach Dan Quinn has officially ruled out a couple rookies before the big game. Head turning defensive back Damontae Kazee will not play. He’s still recuperating after his most recent ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week two of the preseason. Kazee sent out an optimistic tweet during the second half of that game, saying he’d be back the following week. That obviously hasn’t come to fruition. He also tweaked his ankle during training camp, so it’s quite possible the training staff is just being abundantly cautious and there’s nothing to worry about long-term.

The Falcons are also going to sit Brian Hill. Like Kazee, Hill is recovering from an ankle injury. He’s had lackluster blocking when given the ball, but Hill needed this game to showcase his talents. There’s no denying Hills talents, however raw, so it’ll be interesting to where he ends up.

Your thoughts?